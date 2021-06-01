The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.48.

NYSE GS traded up $7.20 on Tuesday, reaching $379.22. The stock had a trading volume of 70,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $376.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.37. The stock has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

