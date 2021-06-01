The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $420.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group traded as high as $380.00 and last traded at $376.68, with a volume of 20267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $372.02.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

