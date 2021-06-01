The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.72 ($82.02).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR FME traded down €0.42 ($0.49) on Tuesday, hitting €65.36 ($76.89). 245,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is €65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12 month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.