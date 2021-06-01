The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.09 million.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $536.62 million, a PE ratio of 98.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. Analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCKT. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

