The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by 29.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

NYSE:THG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.25. 614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.22.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $1,292,783. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

