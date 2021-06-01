The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Plans $1.65 Quarterly Dividend

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

The Home Depot has raised its dividend by 68.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Home Depot has a payout ratio of 47.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Home Depot to earn $14.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

HD stock opened at $318.91 on Tuesday. The Home Depot has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.07.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

