The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 349,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 79.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.95. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

