The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.34 Million Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Medifast worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MED opened at $332.25 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.52 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.80.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

