The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $1.36 Million in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunOpta alerts:

In related news, insider Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $121,290.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,962.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,182.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,504 shares of company stock worth $2,442,128 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. Analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.