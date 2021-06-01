The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,875,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $23,818,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $10,048,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc stock opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. Herc’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

