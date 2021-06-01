The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,598 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Brady by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Brady by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $144,422.19. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,190,003.52. Insiders have sold 27,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,683 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRC stock opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

