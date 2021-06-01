The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,594 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 824,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 257,802 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SJI shares. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at $618,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

