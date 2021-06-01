The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 884 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $63,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $1,093,615.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,773 shares of company stock valued at $14,538,793. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

