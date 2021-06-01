The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 943 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cubic were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Get Cubic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CUB stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.09 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.