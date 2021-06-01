The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

NYSE USAC opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 2.19.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -954.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.