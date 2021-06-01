The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,472.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $216.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $223.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

