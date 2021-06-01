The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

