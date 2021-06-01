The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RH by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $641.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $652.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1 year low of $208.81 and a 1 year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

