The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 612 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,360 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,093 shares of company stock worth $3,109,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.