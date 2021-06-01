The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RMR stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,564. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

RMR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

