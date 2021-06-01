The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGPYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.9659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.