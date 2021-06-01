The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$94.00 at Cormark

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$86.90 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12. The stock has a market cap of C$158.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$85.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

