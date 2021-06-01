The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$96.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark restated a na rating and issued a C$82.00 target price (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.40.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$86.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$158.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$57.44 and a 1 year high of C$89.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

