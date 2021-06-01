The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is H&H International Investment LLC’s 4th Largest Position

H&H International Investment LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 199,900 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.1% of H&H International Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $154,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.13. 174,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,162,427. The stock has a market cap of $325.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

