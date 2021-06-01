The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEGRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The Weir Group stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 166,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

