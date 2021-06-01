ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) Financial Survey

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get ThredUp alerts:

This table compares ThredUp and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20%

This is a summary of recent ratings for ThredUp and Wayfair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Wayfair 3 10 16 0 2.45

ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $20.86, suggesting a potential downside of 11.58%. Wayfair has a consensus price target of $317.43, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. Given Wayfair’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wayfair is more favorable than ThredUp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and Wayfair’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 11.61 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.33 $185.00 million $2.14 147.57

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wayfair beats ThredUp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.