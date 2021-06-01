Tilly’s (TLYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.37 million. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TLYS opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.89 million, a PE ratio of -273.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

In related news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

