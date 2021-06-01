Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

TITN stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.91 million, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 19.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

