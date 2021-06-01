TON Token (TON) 1-Day Volume Tops $48,671.00

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. TON Token has a market cap of $625,275.09 and approximately $48,671.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TON Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TON Token has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00082415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.01026298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.48 or 0.09923913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00091589 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

