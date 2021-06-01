TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report $166.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.38 million. TowneBank reported sales of $162.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $656.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.01 million to $657.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $616.94 million, with estimates ranging from $609.85 million to $624.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOWN traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.