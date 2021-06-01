TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TowneBank by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.16.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

