Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sets New 12-Month High at $172.37

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $172.37 and last traded at $171.50, with a volume of 1810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $241.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 350.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

