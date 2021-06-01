TransAlta (TSE:TA) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$14.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.63.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TA traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,870. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -7.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.84. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$7.67 and a 52 week high of C$12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other TransAlta news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 125,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner purchased 49,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at C$564,342.03. Insiders have purchased 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984 over the last 90 days.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.