Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Update

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 452,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the April 29th total of 346,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.1 days.

Transat A.T. stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Transat A.T. to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.