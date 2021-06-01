Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 7.1%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 161,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,171,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 125,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $15,211,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Transocean by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

