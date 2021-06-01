Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

TGS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 262,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,765. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $745.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.