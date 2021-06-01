Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,880 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.18. 16,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,745. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

