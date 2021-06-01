Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,904 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 91,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $259,627.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,176.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,402 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLKB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,821. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

