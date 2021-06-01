Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 11,754 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,052 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.81. 29,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

