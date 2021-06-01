Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $20.90 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $128.69. 20,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Insiders sold a total of 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

