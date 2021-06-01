Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $23.49 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $23,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.88. 11,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,916. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.55. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

