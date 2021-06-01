Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $35.86 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $35,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $195.49. 18,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,948. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

