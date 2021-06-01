Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $60.11 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $60,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

TT traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

