Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $29,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.99. 8,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.50.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,628 shares of company stock worth $40,844,221 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

