Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $46,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $240,289,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.17. 4,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,117. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.