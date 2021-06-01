Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.33.

TRRSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TRRSF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $129.63. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $131.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average of $86.89.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

