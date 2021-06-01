TriumphX Price Hits $0.0492 on Top Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 92.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $607,663.52 and $497,501.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 93,900,589.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00155127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00082602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00021064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.01022573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,576.91 or 0.09836294 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.