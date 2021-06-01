TrueChain Price Reaches $0.18 (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $14.69 million and $6.02 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

