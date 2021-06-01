TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $754.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

