TrustSwap (SWAP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.22 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $100.71 million and $3.22 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00082388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.45 or 0.01025579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.54 or 0.09964044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00091704 BTC.

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,508,188 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

